TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A two-car crash in Texas County killed one woman from Cabool on August 9.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Christie Smith, 48, was traveling northbound on Highway 63 at 1:15 p.m. when the car hydroplaned and crossed the center line, striking a southbound vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in her vehicle was life-flighted to a hospital in Springfield. The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

This is Troop G’s 20th fatality in 2023.