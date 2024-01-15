SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two brothers involved in a shooting near Glendale High School in January of 2023 have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault and associated offenses.

Gary Dewayne McElroy, 22, of Springfield and Keyshawn Antwan McElroy, 21, of Republic – pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 12 to charges and were each sentenced to six years for assault.

Gary McElroy was also sentenced to four years for unlawful use of a weapon. Keyshawn McElroy was sentenced to four years for armed criminal action.

The two were arrested after police responded on Jan. 28 to reports of gunshots in front of Glendale around 6:45 p.m. during a speech and debate tournament.

According to court documents, the arrests came after investigators linked them to a shooting and drug deal in the Glendale parking lot.

A man involved in the drug buy was shot in the incident.