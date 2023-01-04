JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were arrested in Sarcoxie on New Year’s Eve for allegedly transporting 32 pounds of marijuana.

Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, of Oklahoma City were arrested after Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 in a gas station parking lot in Sarcoxie, according to a press release.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found around 32 pounds of marijuana inside.

Overton is being held on a $25,000 bond and Richey is being held on a $35,000. Both were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center and have since had their bonds posted.

Overton and Richey are each facing a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Richey’s initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Jasper County Clerk’s Office. Overton’s first court appearance was not scheduled at the time of this writing.