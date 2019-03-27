Two Arrested in Camden County Controlled Drug Delivery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMDEN COUNTY Mo. - On March 25, 2019 authorities executed a controlled delivery of narcotics to a residence in Sunrise Beach. After the controlled delivery was completed, search warrants were executed at three addresses in connection with this investigation in Sunrise Beach.

As a result, officers seized large quantities of Xanax as well as Suboxone, GHB, Marijuana and LSD.

Rachel Marie Tapp, 31, from Sunrise Beach and Danny Ray Ramsey Jr, 29 from Gravois Mills, were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

Rachel Marie Tapp has been charged with one count of class A 1st degree drug trafficking or attempt and two counts of class C delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Danny Ray Ramsey Jr. has been charged with one count of class B 1st degree drug trafficking or attempt and two counts of class C delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

This is an edited press release