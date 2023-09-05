Additional showers and thunderstorms are making their way into western Missouri this morning. A few thunderstorms are possible later in the day, especially along and east of Highway 65. Temperatures this afternoon should still reach the mid-90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest around 10 to 20 mph.

We hold onto chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening as a cold front begins to move into western Missouri. Another round of scattered thunderstorms is likely along the front as it moves through tonight. Some storms may become strong enough to produce 60 mph wind gusts and small hail as well as heavy downpours.

Any rain should clear the area before Wednesday morning with maybe a few lingering showers in northern Arkansas with partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Wednesday should be slightly cooler in the upper 80s with winds out of the northwest around 10 mph. Wednesday night will see temperatures fall to the low 60s.

We stay in the 80s for the rest of the week into the weekend with a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday as a shortwave in the jetstream comes our way.

The weekend looks dry and nice with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The latest model guidance suggests another shot at some rain arriving in the Ozarks next Monday.

