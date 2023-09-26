Yesterday was warm with Springfield reaching 85 degrees. Today will be similar to yesterday. Temperatures this morning begin in the low 60s and will climb to the mid to upper 80s again this afternoon. Skies will stay largely sunny with only a few passing clouds with light west winds. Tonight will drop down to the low 60s.

There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in central Missouri overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Most spots will stay dry and folks in Springfield and points southward shouldn’t expect anything overnight tonight.

We’ll see a few more clouds during the day Wednesday but generally still a mild day with temperatures in the mid-80s. The week ahead will bring more of the same quiet and warmer weather, especially over the weekend.

Friday may be the warmest day with temperatures in the upper 80s. We will stay fairly warm in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with conditions remaining dry. Next week may be slightly cooler in the low to mid-80s, but rain chances still look very limited.

