After a mostly clear start, Today will see increasing cloud cover through the daytime as our next rain chance approaches. Temperatures this afternoon will be warmer in the mid-80s with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

We should keep things dry during the midday-afternoon hours before some rain begins to fall over east Kansas and west Missouri this evening working east overnight. Rain will slowly spin east across the area Wednesday, shifting out Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain amounts will vary across the Ozarks, but there could be pockets of 1″+.

There are daily chances for rain each day from Wednesday to Sunday with the best chance arriving Saturday night/Sunday morning. Thursday should be mostly dry with just a slight chance for spotty showers. Temperatures Thursday will continue to be mild in the low 80s with light south winds.

A stronger storm system will track just north of the Ozarks placing us in the line of fire for additional rain and thunderstorm chances Friday through Sunday. We kick things off on Friday with rain chances highest in the morning.

Rain chances rise again by Saturday afternoon, especially in the late evening into Sunday morning. This round will provide for locally heavy rainfall in east Kansas and west Missouri before expanding eastward and weakening slightly. This is also when we may squeak out some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, although the current risk is low.

