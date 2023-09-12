Rain over the past 24 hours has been steady across the area with many spots picking up between 0.25″ and 0.50″. As of this morning, Springfield has recorded 0.29″ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The rain will gradually come to an end this morning and skies will slowly become partly cloudy late in the day.

Temperatures today and all this week will be nice and cool in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will consistently fall into the low to mid-50s overnight. Skies will generally be partly cloudy through this week with no other rain chances coming soon until Friday night.

The rain chance Friday night is slim and may produce some isolated showers into Saturday morning, but most spots will likely remain dry. We become a touch warmer over the weekend, but still fantastic around 80 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will still be in the 50s over the weekend. We continue to be mild going into next week with temperatures in the low 80s.

