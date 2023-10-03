Cooler temperatures are coming quickly after today! Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low to mid-80s. Skies will become partly cloudy today and south winds will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph. This evening is dry and mild with temperatures around 72 degrees by 9PM.

Rain chances increase going into Wednesday morning as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Rain will continue into Thursday morning before clearing from west to east in the afternoon with some sunshine expected mainly along and north of the interstate. Most spots have a decent chance at picking up a half inch or more with locally higher amounts of 1 to 2″ expected.

Thursday night should be dry and clear allowing temperatures to drop to the low 50s and upper 40s. Friday will be much cooler in the upper 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night will be the first time in the 30s for some locations, especially valleys and low-lying areas. Springfield should halt the temperature fall to 40 degrees Friday night. Another cool day Saturday with temperatures in the low 60s. Another cool night is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App