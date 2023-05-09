We had reports of tennis ball-sized hail in Stone Hill, Missouri, yesterday (yikes!) in addition to some good rainfall amounts in central and west central Missouri between 0.50″ and 1.00″ where they need it most out of the state. Today will be another warm and humid day but not unbearable by any means. Temperatures will reach the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and east-southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Another round of storms is expected this afternoon, this time in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas after 2 p.m. Once again gusty winds and hail will be the primary hazard with any storms that get going, mostly quarter sized with isolated hailstones a bit larger.

The data has been going back and forth regarding what will happen this evening and another round of storms. The latest data suggests a cluster of thunderstorms will move southeast out of Kansas and cross through southwest Missouri this evening weakening as it does. These storms are less likely to be severe, but a stronger storm or two could still produce some hail and damaging wind with this storm complex.

Wednesday looks mostly dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures Wednesday will still be warm in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Going into Wednesday evening we see the first signs of our next rain and thunderstorm chance as a system lifts north out of Oklahoma and Arkansas. This will provide the Ozarks with a good round of somewhat widespread rain chances through Thursday.

What could turn out to be our FINAL round of rainfall within this stretch looks to land on Mother’s Day. Those wishing to take Mom to an outdoor venue may want to start making arrangements for a plan B.