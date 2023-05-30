Today will be warm in the low to mid-80s with a few clouds to start the day and a chance for widely scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard this afternoon, but atmospheric energy is fairly low today to get anything more than that from a storm.

Isolated showers end this evening with temperatures gradually sliding into the 70s by 8 pm and finally reaching lows in the low 60s overnight. We’ll do it again Wednesday with temperatures a little warmer in the mid-80s and an afternoon chance of scattered rain and storms. The chance is slightly higher Wednesday, but still not widespread therefore it shouldn’t be necessary to cancel outdoor plans ahead of time.

Thursday will follow in line with temperatures perhaps a degree warmer than Wednesday with another chance for isolated rain and storms in the afternoon. Winds over the next few days will be light from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

There is a better chance for scattered rain and storms on Friday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures Friday will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll keep the warmup around over the weekend when temperatures may flirt with 90 degrees in some spots Sunday afternoon. Rain chances still cling onto the weekend, however, chances are lower.

