Chilly and cloudy most of day Wind chills near freezing

Be sure and grab a jacket out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some folks may even need a rain jacket as light rain showers this morning are tracking across Central Missouri, but most areas will remain dry and rainfall is very light. We will begin the day cloudy with a few hit-or-miss light showers continuing into the mid-morning before skies gradually clear going into the late afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be stuck in the low 50s.

Cover up the plants tonight as temperatures will once again be at or just below freezing, especially in low-lying areas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be cold feeling like the mid-20s.

Freezing temperatures overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warmer around 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. South winds may be a little breezy at times Wednesday at around 10 mph. We continue to warm going into Thursday when temperatures will near 70 degrees. South winds will be breezy Thursday at 15 to 25 mph with increasing clouds throughout the day.

There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening with a better chance for storms Friday during the daytime as a storm system passes just to our north. There is a chance for severe weather Friday along a cold front.

Strong to severe thunderstorms during the day Friday.

We can look forward to a quiet weekend with temperatures climbing again by Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week. It’s a pattern that not only favors warmth but also the possibility of stormy weather at times.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play