Tuesday, March 26 Overnight Forecast Video

It's tough to beat today's weather, but Mother Nature's going to give it a try on Wednesday. Sunshine and light winds came with highs in the low 60s this afternoon making for a perfect day to get outside.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Wednesday after a chilly morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. High cloudiness will make for mostly sunny conditions with breezy winds out of the south. Temperatures will climb quickly with afternoon highs near 70°.

The pattern will begin to take a turn Wednesday night. Moisture moving north from the Gulf will meet up with a series of weak upper-level storms to generate spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies from Wednesday night through Friday. Temperatures will remain mild though with lows well above freezing and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

A more organized storm will approach the area by Friday night. Instability looks limited, but there will be plenty of wind energy to organize storms. So, the scenario bears watching. Right now, it looks like severe weather chances will be very limited with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along and behind a front as it pushes through the Ozarks late Friday night.

Colder weather will move in behind the cold front with temperatures slipping into the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday morning. Lingering showers through sunrise Saturday will quickly exit, but clouds will be much slower to clear. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s will be the result Saturday afternoon.

Skies will clear Saturday night with temperatures dipping below freezing by Sunday morning. Sunshine and chilly temperatures will follow on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Another freeze is expected Monday morning with temperatures heading higher by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings in the mid-50s are expected Monday with highs in the mid-60s Tuesday afternoon.