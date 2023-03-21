Happy Tuesday! Today is the first full day of spring and it isn’t going to feel very spring-like across the Ozarks. The three words to describe the day; are rainy, cold, and windy. Scattered showers are already in the area early Tuesday, but the chance of rain will increase after the early morning commute, and stay with us through the midday hours.

Cloudy skies and a period of steady rain Tuesday will keep temperatures chilly. The steady rain will taper off early in the afternoon, but patchy mist will remain possible. Temperatures will rise throughout Tuesday night and continue to rise to spring levels Wednesday.

The increase in warmth will also come with an increase in humidity. This will set the stage for a wet finish to the week as a cold front slowly pushes south across the Ozarks Thursday into Friday. A few strong to severe storms may accompany the front, but heavy rain is the primary concern. Several inches of rainfall Thursday into Friday morning could lead to flooding concerns and will lock in March 2023 as a wetter-than-normal March

We’ll get a brief break from wet weather early in the weekend before more showers move through Sunday. At least temperatures look much warmer than the past few weekends.