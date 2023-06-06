Monday made it to 88 degrees in Springfield and we will try and do it again today. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees will be seen areawide under generally sunny skies and light and variable winds. Despite being in the ballpark of 90 degrees, overnight tonight will be comfortable with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Many spots will touch 90 degrees for the first time Wednesday with sunny skies still dominant overhead with light northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance for some rain to creep in after dark Wednesday night, but most areas should remain dry with better rain chances arriving Thursday, but still scattered.

Temperatures will be slightly lower Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. There is a low chance for rain Friday. However, rain chances begin to look pretty high going into Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will come to the Ozarks Saturday night and will bring a decent chance for rain Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures will also be nice behind the front to start off next week with highs that Sunday and Monday expected to be around 80 degrees and overnight lows around 60 degrees.