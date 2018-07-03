Tuesday, June 3 Midday Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Spotty Storm Chances and Holiday Forecast --

A weak upper-level storm system will come in from the east today, causing a few pop-up storms to fire up across the Ozarks. Counties east of Springfield will have the highest chances to see some rain. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s for the most part. Hot temperatures and humid conditions will create feel-like temperatures in the triple digits across most of the Ozarks, with most dangerous heat across West Central Missouri. A Heat Advisory is in effect for West Central Missouri counties today from noon to 8 p.m. Overnight lows in the middle 70s.

Your 4th of July weather looks to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low to middle 90s and feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Overnight conditions for firework look warm with lows in the middle 70s.

Thursday the heat returns with temperatures in the middle 90s. Overnight lows still in the middle 70s.

There is some relief in sight! Rain chances are higher for the end of the week which will bring in some cloud coverage, keeping temperatures in the low 90s. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s!

The cooler, drier conditions will stick around for Sunday but heat and humidity does return by next week.