Hopefully, you had an opportunity to enjoy some time outdoors yesterday because we heat up big time from here. Today will be warmer than yesterday in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds today will generally be from the east-southeast around 5 to 10 mph. We are tracking a chance for storms tonight.

Storms will develop this afternoon to our far west in western Kansas. Current forecast guidance suggests this complex of storms will be long-lived and will make it into the Ozarks after midnight tonight. There is a risk for severe wind gusts of 70 mph with these storms tonight. Hail up to quarter sized is possible and the tornado risk is nearly zero.

Lingering showers and storms are possible in east Missouri and northeast Arkansas Wednesday morning, but most spots will be dry. Skies will begin mostly cloudy Wednesday and we will start to see clearing going into the daytime as skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

As you can imagine, any rain Tonight will not help our heat situation tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Any rainfall we see tonight will determine how humid we feel local Wednesday afternoon. Either way, expect a hot and generally humid day Wednesday.

We keep the heat on high Thursday and Friday with both days experiencing 100-degree temperatures. Southwest winds will be breezy too from Wednesday through Friday at 10 to 20 mph. We are going to try and flip the script just in time for the weekend with a cold front and storm system Saturday.

Weekend 4th of July displays should be on notice for the potential for scattered showers and storms Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon/evening, possibly into Saturday night. Rain all day is unlikely, however, a few rounds of scattered showers and storms are possible into Saturday night. Temperatures get back on track in the upper 80s Saturday through next Monday.

