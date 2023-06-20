Intense heat with triple-digit temperatures continues to build in Texas and Oklahoma and while the Ozarks won’t be seeing the same intense heat, it will be getting warm around here with temperatures in the upper 80s and some low 90s this week. Our humidity this week will also lower making it feel maybe just a degree or two warmer than the air temperature, which will be nice.

Today will see temperatures in the upper 80s with some low 90s in the west. We’ll likely see more sun today than yesterday with fewer puffy cumulus clouds developing this afternoon. Overnight tonight will be mild in the mid-60s.

We may be just a touch “cooler” Wednesday as the storm system from the weekend backtracks slightly to the west. This slight change in the trough’s location may even produce some spotty showers in south-central Missouri around Highway 63, but that is a low chance. Wednesday is also the first day of summer.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with generally east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Friday we are back to the upper 80s to some low 90s again with skies likely still seeing more sun than clouds.

Going into the weekend I think areas that have yet to hit 90 degrees will finally reach it for the first time this season. Saturday and Sunday are looking warm areawide in the low 90s as the heat continues to build to our south and west.

Besides the added warmth, this weekend comes with the chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday as a storm system to our north brings in a cold front. This front will also help lower our temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s starting next week.