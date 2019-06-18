Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Few Clouds Today, Showers and Storms Return Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for counties to our north and east until 9 AM. Another warm and muggy day on tap for your Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's under a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two cannot be ruled out especially in our eastern counties closer to the piece of energy that brought us rain showers yesterday. Overnight tonight shower chances increase ahead of a front that comes through during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60's.

Wednesday, we'll start off the day with showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's. Morning showers will eat a lot of fuel for storm. However, there will be plenty of wind energy, especially south and east of I-44. With that being said, during the afternoon hours, a few strong to severe storms are possible which is why the Storm Prediction Center has areas south and east of I-44 in a slight risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging wind gusts, especially if storms can form into a squall line. Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60's.

Thursday, we start to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60's with muggy conditions. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Friday is the first official day of Summer and it will feel like it! Temperatures will top off in the lower 90's with a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will stay very warm, in the middle 70's!

Saturday, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80's. Shower chances increase in the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 60's.

Sunday and Monday both have a chance of showers and storms.