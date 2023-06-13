Today will be mild, but warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees under mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy skies, especially in northern Arkansas. Winds today have returned to be from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will dip into the upper 50s again with a low chance for rain Wednesday morning in northern Arkansas and far southwest Missouri around sunrise.

Wednesday will turn into a warmer day once again adding a few degrees to the thermometer with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Skies will start off sunny with clouds increasing through the day creating partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Wednesday night will be cool enough around 60 degrees with rain unlikely anywhere in the Ozarks.

As we near the end of the week, high temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s with skies becoming mostly sunny paired with light south-southwest winds. There is a slight rain chance Thursday night, but better chances will hold off until Friday afternoon through the coming weekend.

We are entering a pattern known as “the ring of fire” (unrelated to a volcano or Johnny Cash…). This is where high pressure is centered between 2 areas of low pressure in the upper atmosphere. This causes rain and storms to develop around the area of high pressure creating a “ring” of rain and storm activity. It also means big time heat wave for folks underneath the high pressure, which right now looks to be the southern US, mainly Texas.

Download the KOLR 10 weather app