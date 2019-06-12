Tuesday, June 11 Overnight Forecast Video

Another fantastic day will give way to a nice evening across the area. Clouds will be on the increase after midnight as a storm approaches. Showers and thunderstorms will sweep in from the west and northwest before sunrise Wednesday delivering locally heavy rain and some lightning. The showers and storms will exit off to the east by late morning with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Another round of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up as temperatures warm into the mid-70s during the afternoon. A few of the stronger storms could produce hail up to quarter size. This activity should sweep out shortly after sunset.

Another shot of cool air will move in Wednesday night with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning. This will be some of the coolest weather the area has seen in weeks, and it may be chilly enough to flirt with record lows in the Joplin area.

Temperatures will remain comfortable throughout the day Thursday with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the mid-70s.

We'll hold onto pleasant weather into Friday, but Friday will be our transition day as moisture begins to shift back into the Ozarks. Friday looks cloudier and there could be a few showers with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

Saturday will mark the beginning of a stormy shift in the pattern that will continue well into next week. The jet stream will flatten out across the U.S. allowing heat and humidity to build north back into the Ozarks. A front will likely set up across the region with a steady stream of upper-level storms moving through. This is a set-up for waves of rain and thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The heavy rain could lead to episodes of flooding and the combination of instability and wind energy will likely be enough to generate a risk of severe weather too. No day looks like a washout, but there will be a risk of storms each day.