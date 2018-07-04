Tuesday, July 3 Overnight Forecast Video

Showers and thunderstorms developed in a few lucky locations this afternoon. This activity has faded and the rest of the night looks quiet and warm. Heat will be the main story through Thursday.

4th of July weather looks steamy but not stormy. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s.

This will make for perfect weather for folks heading to the lake or pool. Lake conditions look pretty ideal with quiet weather expected throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph and water temperatures are generally in the 80s at most lakes across the Ozarks.

Evening weather is looking fantastic for grilling and for area fireworks displays. Winds will remain light and skies will be clear. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s.

A hot ridge of high pressure will be stacked over the region on Thursday bringing mostly sunny and hot conditions to the Ozarks. Thursday looks like our hottest day of the stretch with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 90s with some areas climbing into the upper 90s.

The ridge will shift west of the region by Friday opening the door to a front that will slowly slide through during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should quickly bubble up by noon, gradually shifting south during the afternoon. It looks like another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The front will manage to clear the area, ushering in slightly cooler and less humid conditions. Skies will remain mostly clear through the weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. The mornings are looking a lot more comfortable with lows in the 60s. Some areas north and east of Springfield will manage to dip to around 60° Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be climbing again by early next week with highs in the low to mid 90s by Tuesday. The pattern looks pretty dry too.