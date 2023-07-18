We are expecting another round of rain and thunderstorms today mainly north and east of Springfield (similar location as Monday’s rain). The best timing for rain will be as early as 9AM in west central Missouri lasting through the afternoon, especially in central Missouri. Some of the storms today could be severe with ping-pong ball-sized hail and 60 PMH wind gusts being the primary hazards.

The rain and thunderstorms before noon today will impact our temperatures this afternoon. Southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas will likely be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Central Missouri will be cooler likely in the upper 80s. Springfield will be caught somewhere in the middle with temperatures around 95 degrees.

Overnight tonight will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s as breezy south winds come in at 10 to 15 MPH. We will not be saved by clouds or rain on Wednesday but by a cold front instead! The boundary may move into the Ozarks as early as Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should subside going into the late afternoon/evening.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s in west central and central Missouri and in the mid to upper 90s in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Thursday will be better with temperatures in the low 90s.

A reinforcing cold front passes through late Thursday and will lower temperatures into the upper 60s Thursday night. There is a slight chance for rain and storms Thursday when the front comes through. Friday will be nice in the low 80s (83 in Springfield!) under partly cloudy skies. Nice weather continues into Saturday before warming up going into the following week.

