Tuesday, January 22 Overnight Forecast Video

Temperatures spiked today ahead of an approaching cold front. The warm-up will be brief and cool down will be swift. The front will arrive by late evening in the Springfield area with rain ahead of the front, tapering off to a drizzle behind the front. Temperatures will drop dramatically with readings in the upper 40s when the front arrives, quickly falling into the 30s behind the front. Temperatures will slip below freezing after midnight with drizzle changing over to freezing drizzle. Colder air will continue to pour in with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-20s by sunrise, changing lingering drizzle over to snow flurries.

Amounts will be light, but roads will likely become slick, especially less traveled roads and bridges and overpasses.

Lingering flurries Wednesday morning will come to an end with clouds slow to clear. Skies should gradually become mostly sunny from west to east by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the low 30s.

The pattern will continue to be a cold one through the weekend into next week with clippers delivering shots of arctic air.

Another cold front will push through on Thursday with increasing clouds and a threat of snow flurries during the afternoon. Temperatures will try to warm ahead of the front during the morning, only to fall back below freezing by late afternoon.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with another clipper approaching. Morning lows in the 10s will warm into the 30s during the afternoon as southwest winds push warmer air back into the area.

The clipper will sweep through early Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and some snow flurries possible. Temperatures will remain cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the low to mid-30s.

Warmer weather will surge back in on Sunday with morning lows in the 20s warming into the 40s during the afternoon. Skies look mostly sunny.

Another blast of arctic air will sweep in on Monday. Mostly cloudy skies and snow flurries are again possible with morning highs in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but temperatures will be bitterly cold. Morning lows will be in the 10s with highs in the 20s.