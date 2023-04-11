We must be living just right in the Ozarks because we are seeing yet another day of great weather. Tuesday will see temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies accompanied by light south winds. Tonight will be mild around 50 degrees and we’ll do it again Wednesday. Winds may be slightly faster Wednesday, but another great day.

Today Next 3 Days

Some cloud cover returns by Thursday, but temperatures will continue to be fantastic in the mid to upper 70s through Friday. We may squeeze out an isolated rain shower Friday afternoon with the more likely chance Friday evening into Saturday.

Rain chances increase Friday evening into Saturday.

The latest data continues to be inconsistent regarding our next rain chance Friday evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms could develop Friday evening or they could hold off until Saturday. It all depends on the timing of an incoming cold front. Either way, rain does not appear widespread and this will likely be a scattered event.

Next Chance for rain comes with a cold front Saturday.

After that’s through we are tracking a slight cooldown going into next week. Afternoon temperatures may stay in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.