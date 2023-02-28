Happy Tuesday! And happy last day of February!

Howling winds Monday morning gave way to a beautiful, and more importantly, quiet afternoon. The overnight windstorm produced widespread gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range. Gusts were a little higher with the line of storms that whipped through well after midnight. The line even produced at least a couple of weak tornadoes, one near Golden City, MO, and another near Bona, MO.

We’ll be enjoying a nice stretch of weather from Tuesday into Wednesday. You may get “spring fever” as a result of Tuesday’s weather. Sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s will make for a fantastic finish to February.

A cold front will sweep into the area Wednesday leading to a bit of a cooldown. Higher humidity building north across Arkansas will try to meet up with the front by late afternoon over Northern Arkansas where a few thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our areas under a marginal risk for the upcoming storm.

Another potent storm will move out of Texas and across Arkansas Thursday night. A widespread round of severe weather is anticipated across the Deep South with a few stronger storms possible as far north as Northern Arkansas. The storm will also produce heavy precipitation and strong winds locally. The big question is, will it produce an early spring snowfall? The risk is there with a lot of the signals pointing in that direction. The question I have is, will the surface temperatures be cool enough to support snow? Right now, it’s looking a little too much on the warm side, but we will be watching the set-up closely.

The week will end on a cold note, but temperatures will once again head higher over the weekend with mild temperatures returning Sunday into Monday.