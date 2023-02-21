Happy Tuesday!

Spring-like weather is continuing across the Ozarks for another day or two. On Monday, we hit 67°, with the streak continuing through Wednesday. All in all, February has been on the mild side for the Ozarks, with only five days below average.

Tuesday will offer up another round of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Winds will be breezier too.

We’re still keeping a close eye on Wednesday for a storm to move through the area. At first, it looked to be an instability-starved storm. As we get closer to time, it looks like it may pack more of a punch than models initially showed.

A band of rain and thunderstorms will sweep through from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Despite the limited threat of severe weather, frequent lightning, and locally strong winds are possible along with a brief period of heavy rain.

We’ll end the day with some sunshine and mild temperatures with mild weather hanging around until a morning cold front Thursday.

Thursday will come with sunshine and gusty winds. Temperatures will fall and then stall with readings generally in the mid to upper 40s throughout the day.

We’ll head into the weekend with chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover. The weekend has a mostly cloudy look to it with a chance for a few showers at times. Temperatures will slowly heady higher with another storm moving through Monday.