A cold front blew through yesterday morning making for a not-so-pleasant afternoon on Christmas Day. Today will continue to be cold, however, today will see mostly sunny skies this morning before more clouds move in this afternoon.

A large storm system taking up a lot of real estate is currently centered over central Kansas producing light snow showers across the Sunflower state. This area of low pressure will drive through the Ozarks this evening into Thursday. We too will likely see a light wintry mix turning to light snow showers through this period.

Snow accumulations will be light between a dusting to up to an inch. Travel impacts should be minimal, but brief complications are possible during a snow shower. Be observant and give extra time on the roadways during any snow.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be cold in the mid to upper 30s with overcast skies as our storm system passes through. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s so you’ll want to keep out the heavy coats.

Skies finally begin to clear late in the day on Friday with temperatures chilly in the low 40s. We will remain chilly this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s through Sunday. A weak cold front going into New Year’s Day may prevent us from warming too much therefore temperatures next Monday will be cold again around 40 degrees.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App