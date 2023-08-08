We continue the 80s trend today with temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will aid in lifting temperatures a little warmer than yesterday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy to start the morning with some clouds staying through the daytime.

Overnight tonight, we should remain dry until around sunrise when a round of thunderstorms is becoming more likely. This first wave Wednesday morning will have a risk for a few embedded severe thunderstorms, mostly for winds of 60 mph and hail up to quarter-sized. This round may linger into the midday hours.

Round 1 in the morning will impact what happens with round 2 Wednesday afternoon. If the atmosphere can recover soon enough from round 1, then round 2 has the potential to see more intense thunderstorms. Storms in the afternoon will come with a risk for damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, up to golf ball-sized hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms should exit the area before midnight Wednesday and we’ll be mostly dry going into Thursday morning. Thursday will see light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph keeping temperatures mild in the upper 80s. Skies should become mostly sunny Thursday.

Friday will be warmer in the low 90s with a slight chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday should be dry after the morning hours at the latest with temperatures around 90 degrees. Another round of scattered rain and storms is possible late Saturday night/Sunday morning and again Sunday evening into Monday.

