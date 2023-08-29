Today will be another nice day in the Ozarks with temperatures in the mid-80s with light northwest winds under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain low today making for a pleasant evening as well. Temperatures overnight tonight will dip down into the low 60s again. A weak cold front late today will keep the area cool going into Wednesday.

We keep the 80s coming with low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will see sunny conditions with light northeast winds on Wednesday becoming east on Thursday. Humidity will remain low in the area. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday night will both fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will begin to shift to be out of the southeast by Friday as high pressure in the west encroaches on the Ozarks. Friday will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s still under sunny skies with continued low humidity.

90s are back in time for the Labor Day weekend with winds becoming more southerly. Labor Day itself will be sunny and warm in the mid-90s. Humidity during this time may tick up a bit, but right now we are not expecting any oppressive humidity like we experienced last week.

