After hitting 80 degrees Monday, “false fall” will continue today! This afternoon will have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny late. Winds will be a touch breezy from the north around 10 mph. Make plans this evening/tonight as temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 50s tonight. Woohoo!

After a cool start, we’ll stay the course Wednesday with temperatures around 80 degrees in the afternoon under sunny skies. South winds tomorrow will be light and we will be cool again going into Wednesday night with temperatures in the low 60s.

We’ll be close to 90 Thursday and Friday as south winds continue to blow in warmer air closer to normal for August. Skies will remain largely sunny both days and still be cool in the low 60s Thursday night into Friday morning.

The nice break from the summer heat comes to an end this weekend. Temperatures will spike to the mid-90s Saturday through Monday of next week. The heat dome strengthens during this time and may stay strong through next week.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App