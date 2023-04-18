There is a slight chance for some stray showers in the area today, however, don’t expect much due to dry air making it difficult for rain to reach the surface. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s, perhaps 80 degrees along with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies may become mostly clear later this afternoon. Fire danger today is elevated.

South winds overnight tonight will keep temperatures mild in the upper 50s. Wednesday looks warm too with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again. Winds become stronger Wednesday from the S at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Storms are likely to our west in parts of Kansas Wednesday evening. This activity will be slow to move east and will eventually reach the Ozarks Thursday, maybe as early as midday. The severe weather risk is low for storms Thursday midday into the afternoon, however, the risk does slightly increase in Central Missouri Thursday afternoon. Mainly a wind and hail scenario.

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The storms will be coming with a cold front and our temperatures turn chilly again going into the weekend. Highs Friday afternoon may reach 60 degrees along with some scattered rain showers going into the evening.

Saturday will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with temperatures likely in the upper 40s… yikes! Expect widespread frost and areas of freeze Saturday night.