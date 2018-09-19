Trump Visit to Impact Several MSU Operations Including Parking and Road Closures

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- President Trump will be at Missouri State Friday.

Prior to his visit, MSU is preparing for road closures and other campus operations that will be affected by Trump's visit.

Road and parking closures, street re-routing to begin Sept. 19.

Doors will open at 2:10 p.m. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Concrete barriers will be placed around JQH Arena overnight on Sept. 19. Some street and parking lot closures will begin at that time.

The following parking lots will be closed beginning overnight on Sept. 19:

Lot 15A

Lot 25

Lot at Wehr Band Hall

The following parking areas will be closed beginning the morning of Sept. 21:

Lot 2

Lot 5

Lot 11

Lot 28

Members of the MSU campus community will be able to access lots 2, 5 and 11 until 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Access will be from the south on the John Q. Hammons transitway. After 9 a.m., no new vehicles will be allowed to enter.

Several street changes will start to close or re-route starting Wednesday evening.

The following streets will be closed beginning overnight on Sept. 19:

John Q. Hammons Parkway from Madison Street to Cherry Street

Holland Avenue from Madison Street to Cherry Street

Clay Avenue from Cherry Street to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from John Q. Hammons Parkway to Holland Avenue

Bear Boulevard from John Q. Hammons Parkway to Holland Avenue

Madison Street from John Q. Hammons Parkway to Holland Avenue

Re-routes:

Bear Boulevard will run westbound only

East Harrison Street will run eastbound only



Visitors coming from the north are encouraged to park in Bear Park North

Additional parking is available in MSU Lots 35, 37, 39, 44, 51 and 52.

Visitors coming from the south are encouraged to park in Bear Park South, 920 S. Holland Ave., Springfield, MO 65897.

Additional parking is available in MSU Lots 4, 18, 19, 20, 20A, 22 and 24.

Accessible parking will be available in Lot 28, 920 E. Cherry St, Springfield, MO 65897.

On the afternoon and evening of Sept. 21, members of the campus community are encouraged to park in lots 15 and 31. These lots will not be open to event attendees.

On Sept. 20-21, there will not be daytime or evening shuttle stops at the following locations:

Hammons Student Center

JQH Arena

Wehr Band Hall

Hammons/Hutchens

Students living in Hammons House and Hutchens House are encouraged to use the Cherry Street shuttle stop.

MSU says peaceful protesting will be allowed in lot 25, just south of Hammons Student Center.

