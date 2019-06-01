Trump plans to kick off reelection campaign next month in Florida

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

ORLANDO, Fl. (CBS) -- President Trump announced Friday that he would formally kick off his 2020 reelection bid in the heart of Florida—a battleground state crucial to his strategy for remaining at the White House.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18 in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center," the president tweeted Friday with a link to tickets to the event. "Join us for this Historic Rally!"

Mr. Trump picked the swing-iest part of this presidential swing state for his formal campaign launch. Orlando is right in the middle of the I-4 corridor, the voter-rich highway that slashes across Florida and is the traditional political pathway to statewide victory.

While Mr. Trump lost Orange County, home to Orlando, in 2016, it has been in play in previous presidential cycles. Mr. Trump won Florida with 48 percent of the votes over Hillary Clinton's 47 percent, which netted him the state's 29 electoral votes.

In a brief phone interview with CBS, a top Trump campaign official emphasized the importance of the state to the president's chances for re-election. When asked how significant Florida was to the president's chances of retaking the White House, the official responded in one word: "Very."

