Trump and Woodward Continue Battle Amid Book Release

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) - Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear" paints the Trump administration as chaotic. The president describes it as a "smooth operation." These are just part of the latest back and forth between the two in the lead up to the book's release.

Investigative Reporter Bob Woodward is defending his book: "Fear", which gives an inside look at the Trump Administration.

"My reporting is meticulous and careful."

President Trump continues to attack the book. He tweeted this morning: "the Woodward book is a joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources."

"There's a war on truth, by him."

On NBC's "Today" Show, Woodward says he may have used anonymous sources, but...

"The incidents are not anonymous. It gives a date, it gives a time, who participates, most often the president himself and what he says."

President Trump says Woodward's book has been discredited, pointing to Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Both deny saying quotes attributed to them in the book.

"Are they lying?"

"They are not telling the truth."

"These are political statements to protect their jobs."



Woodward's book, which is published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS, hits the shelves Tuesday.

Woodward told CBS News he would not have published the anonymous New York Times op-ed without having specific times, dates and other relevant details necessary to corroborate claims in the editorial.

