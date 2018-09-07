Trump Administration on the Offense Responding to Anonymous NYT Op-Ed Article Video

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS)- The Trump Administration's inner-circle went on the offensive yesterday while responding to the anonymous New York Times op-ed bashing President Trump.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted the author is a 'gutless loser', while First Lady Melania Trump said he or she is sabotaging the country with their cowardly actions. Last night President Trump continued the attack at a campaign rally.

"Is it subversion? Is it treason?"

At a rally in Billings, Montana Thursday night, President Trump continued his attack on the New York Times and the anonymous senior official who penned an Op-Ed blasting him.

"The latest act of resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an anonymous, really and anonymous gutless coward."

The author claims many of the President's appointees are "thwarting Mr. Trump's more misguided impulses until he is out of office."

The President called on the newspaper to name the writer for the sake of national security.

"Unelected deep state operatives who defy the voters to push their own secret agendas are a threat to democracy itself."

"Mr. McGahn, did you write that op-ed?" "No"

One by one top administration officials, including nearly every member of the President's cabinet-denied writing the piece.

"I think it's a disgrace. They ought to do the honorable thing and they ought to resign," said Vice President Mike Pence.

"I come from a place where if you're not in a position to execute the commander's intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave," said Miek Pompeo.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested Republicans are to blame.

"Republicans in Congress have enabled so much of the mayhem that exists in the White House to occur," said Pelosi.

The editor of the op-ed section, James Dao, said he thinks the author reached a breaking point and felt the need to speak out.

Dao told the Times' own podcast, The Daily, that only a handful of people know who the writer is and he can't see any circumstance where they identify him.

