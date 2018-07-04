Truck Causes Significant Damage to Home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KMOV [ + - ] Video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. -- Major damage after a truck plowed into a house near Kirkwood, Missouri Tuesday.

Crews who responded to the crash say "substantial" damage was done to the structure.

The Kirkwood house was built in the early 1880s.

Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital.

No word on the extent of his injuries yet.

