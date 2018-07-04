Truck Causes Significant Damage to Home
KIRKWOOD, Mo. -- Major damage after a truck plowed into a house near Kirkwood, Missouri Tuesday.
Crews who responded to the crash say "substantial" damage was done to the structure.
The Kirkwood house was built in the early 1880s.
Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital.
No word on the extent of his injuries yet.
More Stories
-
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - A Chinese company building a key rail…
-
Following the fatal April 19 collapse of a broadcast tower, Missouri…
-
Here is a partial list of 4th of July community celebrations across…