Truck Causes Significant Damage to Home

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 04:20 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 05:47 AM CDT

KIRKWOOD, Mo. -- Major damage after a truck plowed into a house near Kirkwood, Missouri Tuesday.

Crews who responded to the crash say "substantial" damage was done to the structure.

The Kirkwood house was built in the early 1880s.

Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital.

No word on the extent of his injuries yet.
 

