Tropical Storm Gordon Makes Landfall Video

A child died when a tree fell onto a trailer in Pensacola, Florida last night as Tropical Storm Gordon came ashore.

70 mile per hour winds knocked down trees throughout the Gulf Coast, leaving thousands of people without power.

Police in Pascagoula, Mississippi warned residents to stay off the road and they posted a picture of first responders dealing with injuries after an accident.

John and Robin Berry are vacationing on Dauphin Island, Alabama. They were forced to move inland for fear of heavy flooding.

"There's no dunes, and there's no protection," Robin Berry said.

By nightfall, visibility was near zero as waves crashed ashore, flooding parts of the island. Gordon's powerful winds destroyed this billboard.

Just north on the mainland, shrimp boats were tied down as the storm passed through. Many people spent the days leading up to Gordon preparing for the worst.

“Of course we have that nervousness and hope we never have to go through Katrina or Camille again."

Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana all declared states of emergency.

"The storm is moving. What we don't want it to do is loiter out on the warm water, to be able to pick up more moisture and then strike our gulf coast," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said.

Meteorologists say the storm's earlier than expected arrival helped limit its strength.