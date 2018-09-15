Tropical Storm Florence Stalls Over the Carolinas, At Least Five Dead Video

NORTH CAROLINA - Florence was so powerful it brought a group of firefighters to their knees, mourning the deaths of a mother and her infant after a tree collapsed on the family's house

“They said it was almost like 30,000 pounds of weight that came down on that house,” neighbor Adam Sparks says.

The first responders wer able to rescue the baby's father, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Just hours earlier Florence had made landfall. Sheets of rain pummeled Wilmington. Its 90 mile per hour winds blew right through stop signs.

So far approximately 500 people have been rescued in North Carolina. A swift boat searched for the stranded in New Bern. While a rescue boat went on the hunt for stray dogs in Jacksonville.

“We got saws, we've got rescue gear, we got equipment,” one rescuer says.

Nearly 900,000 in the Carolinas have been left without power. That number could reach 3 million by the time the storm is over.

“You see that tree up there, that's fallen? Yeah, that's us the one to the right there,” one man says.

When people return to their homes to assess the damage, not everyone will be as lucky as this Wilmington resident.

“Makes you believe in angels. So I'll need to replace a gutter and I can live with that, I can live with that all day long.”

(Jeff Glor, CBS News)