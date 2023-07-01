MSHP is searching for Thomas E. Wahlert, who took two boys from a home in Morrisville.

UPDATE 4:34 P.M. — Thomas and Leijah Wahlert have been located and are safe.

MORRISVILLE, Mo. — State troopers are searching for two young boys who were taken from a home in Morrisville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER alert and is looking for four-year-old Thomas Wahlert and five-year-old Leijah Wahlert.

Leijah Wahlert is about three feet, five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan hoodie and black and gray basketball shorts.

Thomas Wahlert is about three feet, five inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing Spider-Man swim shorts, but was not wearing a shirt.

According to a release from MSHP, the boys were taken by 32-year-old Thomas Eugene Wahlert after he made threats against the boys’ mother and told her he was taking them to Iowa.

Thomas E. Wahlert is the biological father of one of the boys, but not the other.

Troopers are looking for a 2014 tan Chevrolet Malibu bearing Iowa license plate JGV859.