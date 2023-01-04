This photo is courtesy of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

UPDATE 1/4/23 — Reeves was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 3, 2023.

UPDATE 10/21/22: Reeves pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Oct. 20, 2022.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2022.

Original story, published June 3, 2022:

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park.

Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon.

The trial is set to begin on October 11 through 13 and the pre-trial conference is set for September 30, 2022.

In July 2021, police discovered Schmitt lying in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound at the Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park. Schmitt later died of his injuries.