SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a bustling day at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

“We’re already experiencing a record year and we’re expecting a very busy holiday weekend through this year,” Brian Weiler with the airport said. “Thankfully, the weather seems to be cooperating. We’ve got very few delays. We still encourage people to come early to check the status of their flight and also to pack their patience a little bit because a lot of people are traveling.”

That includes travelers OzarksFirst spoke to from Colorado and Las Vegas, flying in the see family.

“We’re just coming here to Springfield,” Jason Carruth said. “We’re visiting my parents and brother and sister, and we’re coming from southwest Colorado. Another son is coming from Phoenix. We’re just kind of all meeting here for Thanksgiving.”

“We came out here to visit my father-in-law and brothers,” Xavier Richardson said.

Weiler says he expects some huge travel days this weekend.

“Sunday is going to be probably one of the busiest days in the history of air travel. I think they’re expecting almost 3 million people through the TSA checkpoint on Sunday,” Weiler said. “Please pack your patience, expect some issues, get through them, and everybody wants to get to their final destination.”

The families OzarksFirst spoke to say at this point, it’s been smooth sailing.

“It was pretty smooth. We traveled with a small dog and that made it a little more challenging because there was a carry-on,” Carruth said.

“It was pretty smooth,” Richardson said as well.

Those traveling to the area say they plan on doing more than just carving the turkey.

“We talked about Silver Dollar City,” Carruth said. “We’ll probably maybe look at Wonders of Wildlife. We’ll end up at Bass Pro at least once.”