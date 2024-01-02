SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westbound traffic on Battlefield Road will move slower starting tomorrow morning, as the city makes pavement repairs.

The City of Springfield has announced that starting Jan. 3 at 7 a.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane between Luster Avenue and Glenstone Avenue. Work will continue until Jan. 8 (weather permitting). Drivers are advised to expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

The work will also require the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Battlefield Road to close completely.

Pavement repairs are associated with the Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project.