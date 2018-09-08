Traffic Alert: Route 65 Widening Project to Begin Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- Next week, you'll start seeing work zone signs on Route 65 in Greene and Christian County.

This signals the beginning of the project to widen Route 65 to six lanes, between Evans Road and Route CC and J in Ozark.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says you should expect nighttime lane closings on 65 for now and lane shifts as the project continues.

The $10 million effort is expected to be completed by August of next year.