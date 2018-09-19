Traffic Alert: Route 65 Construction Rescheduled

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The closure of Northbound Route 65 to Westbound I-44 in Springfield has been rescheduled.

Instead of taking place this weekend, it has been postponed until Friday, September 28th at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, October 1st.

Crews will be sealing the flyover ramp.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to Valley Water Miller Road (Farm Road 102) and Southbound will take Westbound I-44.