Traffic Alert: Route 65 Construction Rescheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The closure of Northbound Route 65 to Westbound I-44 in Springfield has been rescheduled.
Instead of taking place this weekend, it has been postponed until Friday, September 28th at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, October 1st.
Crews will be sealing the flyover ramp.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to Valley Water Miller Road (Farm Road 102) and Southbound will take Westbound I-44.
More Stories
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra…
-
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off in his…
-
MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on report of active shooter at a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.