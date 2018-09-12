Traffic Alert: Possible Morning Commute Delay on Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NIXA, Mo. - Travelers along Highway 160 in Nixa will be impacted Wednesday, September 12 for about 5 to 10 minutes starting at 5:30 a.m.

An electric contractor will be removing an old electrical line which crosses 160 near the intersection with Northview.

Nixa Police will shut down traffic in both directions on 160 for a few minutes as the contractor cuts down the line and drags it off of the roadway.

Once the line is out of the roadway, Nixa Police will open it back up to traffic.