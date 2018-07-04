News

Traffic Alert: Kansas Expwy. at JFR Freeway Closing Monday

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 04:28 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 04:28 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- MoDOT crews will be replacing the overhead road signs at Kansas Expressway and James River Freeway soon. But they'll have to close Kansas Expressway to do so.

That's happening overnight Monday between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Kansas Expressway will be closed in both directions at James River Freeway during that time.

This is important if you travel that way.  MoDOT won't be setting up any detours, so it's best to plan to avoid that interchange while work is going on.

