TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 76 Switches to New Bull Shoals Lake Bridge Tuesday
FORSYTH, Mo. -- Heads up for drivers along Highway 76 over Bull Shoals Lake near Forsyth.
Traffic will switch to the new lake bridge tomorrow mid-morning.
Highway 76 will remain in a one-lane configuration across the new bridge until late this month.
Drivers can expect some delays while the traffic switch is made.
