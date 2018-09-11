TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 76 Switches to New Bull Shoals Lake Bridge Tuesday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORSYTH, Mo. -- Heads up for drivers along Highway 76 over Bull Shoals Lake near Forsyth.

Traffic will switch to the new lake bridge tomorrow mid-morning.

Highway 76 will remain in a one-lane configuration across the new bridge until late this month.

Drivers can expect some delays while the traffic switch is made.