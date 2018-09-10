TRAFFIC ALERT: Francis Street in Branson Closed This Week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo. -- Branson street crews will close Francis Street in Branson, Missouri from Tuesday through Thursday.

The crews will repair the street in the closed area between Highway 76 and Sheryl Street.

Drivers can use the detour onto Ellen Street to gain access to Sheryl Street, according to a City of Branson press release.

Pedestrians are urged by the city to use temporary sidewalks to navigate the work zone. The city also urges drivers and citizens to be mindful of workers and signs in the work zone.