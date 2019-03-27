TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on US 65 near Highlandville causing delays

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. - 5 PM UPDATE: All southbound lanes are open and one lane northbound is open, traffic is moving slow.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An accident involving multiple motorcycles and an SUV on US 65 Northbound is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

US 65 Northbound lanes near mile marker 27 are closed as well as the southbound lane on US 65 near mile marker 27.

MoDOT tells KOLR10 there are people with serious injuries.

This story is still developing.